Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and teammate Viktor Troicki play against Russia's Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev during the Davis Cup quarterfinal doubles match in Madrid, Spain. Another tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition series organized by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia. Viktor Troicki said Tuesday, June 23, 2020, that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. The former top-20 player from Serbia played against Djokovic in Belgrade during the first part of the two-leg tour.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)