Woman who got postcard sent in 1993 tracks down sender

Kim Draper received a postcard, which depicts a scene of fishing boats in Hong Kong, at her home in Springfield on July 8, 2019 that was postmarked and sent from Hong Kong exactly 26 years ago on July 8, 1993 to a previous family that lived at her address. Draper is trying to track down the family that the postcard was sent to, which was addressed to Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash and is signed "See you guys soon. Your Dad." (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)