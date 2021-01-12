Sage grouse review done, but scant time for Trump's changes

FILE - In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. The Trump administration has completed a review of plans to ease protections for a struggling bird species in seven western states, but there's little time to put the relaxed rules for industry into action before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The ground-dwelling, chicken-sized greater sage grouse has been at the center of a long-running dispute over how much of the region's expansive public lands should be developed. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)