US productivity rises 7.3%, biggest increase since 2009

In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, a manager at the Presidente Supermarket uses a forklift to move a shipment of food at the store in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. U.S. productivity fell at a 0.9% rate in the first three months of this year, a smaller decline than first estimated, while labor costs rose at a slightly faster pace. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the first quarter decline in productivity was smaller than the initial estimate a month ago of a 2.5% drop. Labor costs rose at a 5.1% rate, slightly faster than the 4.8% increase first reported.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)