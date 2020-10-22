EU awards human rights prize to Belarus opposition

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, foreground, speaks as Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne listens during a press conference in in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Canada‚Äôs foreign minister met Friday with exiled top Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. The visit of Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne comes after European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have met with Tsikhanouskaya. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)