US, Russia appear set to extend last remaining nuclear pact

Russia's Air Force strategic bombers, Tu-160, center, and Tu-22M3, all others, fly over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The Victory Day parade normally is held on May 9, the nation's most important secular holiday, but this year it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)