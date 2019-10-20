Report: Synagogue massacre led to string of attack plots

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shows Robert Bowers, the suspect in the deadly shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. A Jewish civil rights group says at least a dozen white supremacists have been arrested on allegations of plotting, threatening or carrying out anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. since the massacre at the Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, File)