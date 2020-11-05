Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci addresses the nation as he announced his resignation to face war crimes charges in Kosovo capital Pristina on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague. Thaci announced his resignation at a news conference on Thursday. He said he was taking the step “to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo.” (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)