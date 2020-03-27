British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. British lawmakers will vote later Wednesday to shut down Parliament for 4 weeks, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)