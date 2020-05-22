Big art, small package: Tiny plays offered to stage at home

Playwright Tre’von Griffith appears in a self-portrait. Griffith is part of a national initiative called “Play at Home,” a push by not-for-profit theater companies from New York to California to keep people connected to live theater. “It’s a nice way to introduce myself to a broader audience and to articulate stories that I like to tell,” said Griffith. "It’s a really cool idea to just bring the theater to you.” (Tre’von Griffith via AP)