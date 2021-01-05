Utah man pleads guilty in Yellowstone dig seeking treasure

FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, antiquities dealer and author Forrest Fenn poses in his home in Santa Fe, N.M. A Utah man has pleaded guilty after authorities said he was caught digging in a Yellowstone National Park cemetery in search of hidden treasure. Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, entered the plea Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Casper to illegally excavating or trafficking in archaeological resources and to damaging federal property. He could face up to 12 years in prison and $270,000 in fines when sentenced on March 17. Craythorn was searching for a treasure chest containing coins, gold, and other valuables left in the backcountry a decade ago by Fenn. (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing, File)