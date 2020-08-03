Notre Dame Cathedral's organ getting 4-year-long cleaning

FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows the big organ during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris, in Paris. Pipe by precious pipe, the organ that once thundered through fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral is being taken apart. The mammoth task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling France's largest musical instrument started Monday Aug.3, 2020 and is expected to last nearly four years. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP, File)