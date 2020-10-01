After pandemic delay, Biden launching in-person canvassing

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, a display of President Trump baseball caps at the Bedford Trump Train headquarters in Temperance, Mich. The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)