Positive COVID-19 test sidelines FGL’s Tyler Hubbard at CMAs

FILE - Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform "Meant to Be" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19. He posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would not perform on the show. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)