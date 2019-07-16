AP source: No charges for officer in Garner chokehold death

FILE - In this May 13, 2019, file photo, New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in Staten Island, N.Y. Time is running out for federal prosecutors to take action in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, the unarmed black man heard on video crying "I can't breathe" after Pantaleo put him in an apparent chokehold. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)