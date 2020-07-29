UK judge holds hearing in Meghan's lawsuit against newspaper

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020. A judge in London on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 is hearing the latest stage in the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy-infringement lawsuit against a British newspaper, as Meghan tries to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public eye. The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday at Britain’s High Court over five articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)