Hundreds of thousands evacuated as cyclone hits Bangladesh

Mechanized boats and ferries stand moored at an empty jetty as ferry services were suspended due to cyclonic storm, on the Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Authorities in nearby Bangladesh put more than 50,000 volunteers on standby and readied about 5000 shelters as a strong cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is expected to hit the low-lying nation's vast southwestern and southern coast on Saturday evening. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)