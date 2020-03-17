Judge hands major win to Katy Perry in 'Dark Horse' dispute

FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo, Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne. A federal judge has given Perry a major victory in the dispute over her song “Dark Horse,” overturning a jury's verdict that found the pop superstar and her collaborators copied the 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” from a 2009 song by Christian rapper Marcus Gray. (AP Photo/Asanka Ratnayake, File)