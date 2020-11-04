San Francisco advises self-quarantine after travel

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, United Airlines passengers walk past through the gate to board a flight to Hawaii at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Health officials in the San Francisco Bay area are considering advising residents who travel outside the area during the upcoming holiday season to quarantine when they return to try to prevent a spike in virus cases. The proposal comes as California has seen coronavirus cases inch up recently, though the infection rate in the nation's most populous state remains much lower than the country as a whole. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)