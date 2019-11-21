Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, a woman lights candles during a candlelight vigil for murdered British tourist Grace Millane at Cathedral Square in Christchurch, New Zealand. A New Zealand jury on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, was deliberating whether a British backpacker was murdered by a man she met on a dating app or was accidentally choked to death during sex. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)