India government revokes disputed Kashmir's special status

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament carrying copy of a confidential document that lists out the procedure for revoking Kashmir's special status in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.5, 2019. India's government has revoked disputed Kashmir's special status with a presidential order as thousands of newly deployed troops arrived and some internet and phone services were cut in the restive Himalayan region where most people oppose Indian rule. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)