Golden Globes group gives $5.1 million in grants

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. More than $5.1 million in funds were given to over 70 nonprofit organizations during the “HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation” virtual event on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Ross presented the Social Justice Grant to the Urban Peace Institute. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)