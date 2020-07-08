Brooks Brothers, worn by Lincoln and Kennedy, goes bankrupt

FILE - This is a Sept. 11, 2001, file photo shows a man passing a Brooks Brothers store on Church St. in New York. The storied Manhattan fashion retailer Brooks Brothers is filing for bankruptcy protection. The company that says it's put 40 U.S. presidents in its suits survived a pair of world wars and navigated through casual Fridays and a loosening of dress standards even on Wall Street, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company into seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)