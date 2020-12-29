Month on, women hold the fort at India farmer protests

A woman farmer Karamjeet Kaur, 28, sweeps a road as she participates in protests against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. For weeks, Kaur led awareness marches in her village in Punjab while the men in her family were out protesting in New Delhi. Armed with a smartphone, Kaur, 28, broadcast the visuals of protests from her village to thousands of her followers on Instagram. “People had to know that women were even protesting from their homes,” she said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)