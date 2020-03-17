Volkswagen to close Europe plants for two weeks

A worker completes an electric car ID.3 body at the assembly line during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, eastern Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Volkswagen are completely converting the plant in Zwickau from 100 percent combustion engine to 100 percent electric. Around 100,000 electric models are to be produced in Zwickau as early as next year. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)