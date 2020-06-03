Officer shot, 2nd slashed in Brooklyn hours into NYC curfew

CORRECTS DAY AND DATE - New York City police officers work a scene early Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The police department says a police officer has been shot in Brooklyn. The shooting happened late Wednesday, nearly four hours after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect intended to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Details on the shooting, including the officer's condition, weren‚Äôt immediately available. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)