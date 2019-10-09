Trump's firewall holds solid on Fox News' prime time

This combination photo shows, from left, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Laura Ingraham, host of "The Ingraham Angle," and Sean Hannity, host of "Hannity" on Fox News. Critics of President Donald Trump who wonder about the tenacity of his supporters need only to spend three hours with Fox News Channel’s headliners to understand why. Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham reach roughly three to four million people per weeknight with a full-throated defense of the president. Tuesday night, Carlson referenced “impeachment insanity.” Hannity denounced “coup attempts.” And a guest on Ingraham’s show compared a government whistleblower to a suicide bomber. (AP Photo)