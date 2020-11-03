UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

FILE - In this file dated Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, British Home Secretary lawmaker Priti Patel, leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Priti Patel has said in a statement Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020, that Britain has escalated the UK terror threat level to "severe" as a "precautionary measure", warning that a terror attack is highly likely following a terror attack on Monday in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)