Dutch police arrest 6 men, uncover makeshift torture chamber

In this grab taken from video made available by the Netherlands Police on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, a view of a sea container equipped as a torture chamber, in Wouwse Plantage, Netherlands. Dutch police say they have arrested six men after discovering sea containers that had been converted into a makeshift prison and sound-proofed “torture chamber” complete with a dentist’s chair, tools including pliers and scalpels and handcuffs. (Netherlands Police via AP)