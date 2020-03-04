Japan opens part of last town off-limits since nuclear leaks

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, weeds grow in an abandoned apartment complex, in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Japan’s government partially lifted Wednesday, March 4, 2020, an entry ban for Futaba, the last town that remained off-limits since it was entirely forced to evacuate following the Fukushima nuclear disaster nine years ago, a symbolic move by the central government to showcase the region's recovery ahead of the Olympics. The partial opening, however, is only a 2.4 square-kilometer (less than 1 square-mile) area near the main Futaba train station, which will reopen later this month to reconnect it with the rest of the region for the first time since the accident. The vast majority of the town, however, still remains off-limits except for those who get permission for a day visit. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)