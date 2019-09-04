Status hearing set in R. Kelly's federal case in Chicago

FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago. Prosecutors say the jailed singer has been moved into the general inmate population despite concern other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status and because he is accused of sexually assaulting minors. He faces sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)