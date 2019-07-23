2nd person announces primary challenge to US Sen. Markey

In this May 20, 2018 file photo, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum for the Profile in Courage Award ceremonies in Boston. Steve Pemberton, a business executive who lives in Framingham, Mass., announced Tuesday, July 23, 2019, that he will challenge Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)