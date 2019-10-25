Producers Guild to honour Netflix chief Ted Sarandos in 2020

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Netflix chief Ted Sarandos at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sarandos will be honored in early 2020 with an award by the Producers Guild of America. The guild announced Friday, Oct. 25, that Sarandos will receive its top honor, the Milestone Award, at its awards ceremony on Jan. 18. Since 2000, he has led Netflix’s content efforts including its first foray into original programming with “House of Cards” in 2013. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)