J.D. Salinger's books are finally going digital

FILE - In a Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, a previously unseen photo of author J.D. Salinger is displayed at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ author is going digital The late J.D. Salinger is giving in to the digital revolution. Longtime Salinger publisher Little, Brown and Company says it’s the first time that the entirety of Salinger’s published work, including “The Catcher and the Rye,” will be available as e-books. The electronic publication is happening Tuesday, August 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer, File)