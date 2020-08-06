Vogue UK spotlights Black activists, social change

In this image made available Thursday Aug. 6, 2020, by British Vogue magazine, showing the September 2020 issue devoted to activism, with a cover featuring two Black activists and produced by a predominantly Black team. The influential magazine’s cover features 22-year-old Manchester United soccer player Marcus Rashford, who successfully campaigned during coronavirus lockdown to force Britain’s government to grant free food vouchers to poor families, alongside model and mental health, racial justice and sustainability activist Adwoa Aboah, who has said "Now I have hope it’s changing." They were photographed by Misan Harriman, the first black photographer tasked with shooting the magazine’s September issue. (Original photography by Misan Harriman/Vogue Magazine via AP)