Spanx founder buys Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' pants

FILE - In this April 24, 2012 file photo, Spanx founder Sara Blakely attends the TIME 100 gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at the Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. Blakely was the successful bidder for the skintight satin pants that Olivia Newton-John wore in the movie “Grease.” She told “CBS This Morning” Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 she plans to frame them and hang them at Spanx because they inspired the company’s black faux-leather leggings. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)