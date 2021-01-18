Kremlin foe Navalny jailed for 30 days; allies plan protests

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of them holding his portrait on a poster reading "For Navalny", at the police station during his court hearing in Khimki, outside in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent drew criticism from Western nations and calls for his release. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)