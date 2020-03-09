Senior adviser: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to run for Senate

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock arrives to speak at the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa. Bullock, who insisted he won‚Äôt run for the U.S. Senate, is poised to do just that, according to a person familiar with his plans but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)