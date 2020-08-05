Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline

FILE - In this October 2016 file photo, construction continues on the Dakota Access pipeline. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, reversed a judge’s order that shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with pipeline owner Energy Transfer to keep the oil flowing, saying a lower-court judge “did not make the findings necessary for injunctive relief.” (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)