Universal won't be cited for electric shocks at water park

FILE- In this May 25, 2019, file photo, a lifeguard stands watch near the Krakatau volcano, the centerpiece water attraction at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay, during a media preview in Orlando, Fla. Federal investigators say the resort won't be cited for electrical problems that led to lifeguards getting shocked at its water park, saying the resort was unaware something was wrong. The report released this week said that five lifeguards reported receiving electric shocks last June at the Volcano Bay water park. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, FIle)