2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

FILE - Jam Master Jay, a.k.a. Jason Mizell, a member of hip hop pioneers Run-DMC, is seen in Los Angeles in this Feb. 25, 2002, file photo. Two suspects have been indicted in Jam Master Jay's killing, which until now had been one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings, two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Krista Niles, File)