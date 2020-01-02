Fleeing war, poverty, African migrants face racism in Egypt

In this June 20, 2019 photo, a teenager films Sudanese dancers on her mobile phone during an event marking the U.N.'s International Refugee Day, in Cairo, Egypt. The Egyptian capital is home to hundreds of thousands of sub-Saharan African migrants, many who have fled deadly violence or dire poverty at home. But on the streets of Cairo, they face new dangers - harassment, abuse, and sometimes rape. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)