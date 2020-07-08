Singapore governing party set to extend power in elections

Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged brother of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, wears a face mask while doing a fist bump with a female resident at a private estate in Jurong West during a walkabout campaign for the opposition Progress Singapore Party in Singapore on July 8, 2020. Singaporeans go to the polls on July 10 in Southeast Asia's first election since the coronavirus pandemic began, with the health crisis and an economic recession expected to bolster Prime Minister Lee's party and extend its unbroken rule. (AP Photo/Ee Ming Toh)