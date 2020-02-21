Florida homeless group helps top chefs prep food festival

In this Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 photo. students with Florida International University's culinary school prepare packaging for the Morimoto entry in the burger bash competition at the Miami Rescue Mission in Miami. From Rachael Ray to Bobby Flay, the biggest names in the culinary world are in Miami starting Thursday for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. And they're getting help in their prep kitchen from an unlikely source, a local homeless shelter. The festival partnered with the Miami Rescue Mission and Florida International University's culinary school. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)