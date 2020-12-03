California ties new COVID-19 rules to hospital capacity

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, diners are served outside by a waiter wearing a mask, face shield and rubber gloves in West Hollywood, Calif. With coronavirus cases surging at a record pace, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, and said if people don't comply the state's hospitals will be overwhelmed with infected patients. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)