'Don't stop': When Carnegie Hall cancelled, show went on

Young musicians from the Alliance Charter Academy in Oregon City, Oregon, play their instruments in Times Square, Monday, March 16, 2020, in New York. A group of Oregon students decided they were going to perform Monday in New York City, even if it wasn't quite where they had originally planned. They got word their planned Carnegie Hall performance had been canceled just before they were scheduled to leave. Some of them decided to come anyway, and took their stringed instruments to Times Square, playing for the few hardy souls still out and about. (AP Photo/David Martin)