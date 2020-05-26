Japan police arrest man in Kyoto anime arson that killed 36

Shinji Aoba on a stretcher is carried to Fushimi police station after being arrested in Kyoto, western Japan, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Japanese police arrested the suspect in a deadly arson at Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio on July 18, 2019 after the alleged attacker regained enough strength from his own injury to respond to police investigation. Aoba is accused of storming into the studio, setting it on fire and killing 36 people. Wednesday's arrest comes 10 months after the police obtained permission from a local court as they had to wait for Aoba, who had suffered severe burns and was in a critical condition. (Ryosuke Ozawa/Kyodo News via AP)