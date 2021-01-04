Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and '’70s Show' star, hospitalized

FILE - Actress Tanya Roberts poses for photos at the grand opening of the musical comedy "The Producers" at the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 9, 2007. Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist Mike Pingel earlier Monday, Jan. 4 2021. Pingel told The Associated Press Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, is alive but in poor condition. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)