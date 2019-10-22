Actor Alec Baldwin to campaign for Virginia Democrats

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's fall gala, in Des Moines, Iowa. Baldwin, known for his mocking impersonations of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," is coming to Virginia to help Democratic legislative candidates. Baldwin is set to knock on doors, make calls and deliver pizza to volunteers at multiple stops around Virginia on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)