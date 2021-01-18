WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

Medical workers prepare syringes that contain the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus at the vaccine center at the Messe Berlin trade fair grounds on the center's opening day in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The center is the third to open in Berlin. Three more are to open in coming weeks once shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines pick up pace. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images via AP, Pool)